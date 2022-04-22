Robert (groin) isn't starting Friday against the Twins.

Robert sustained a minor groin strain while running to first base in Thursday's loss to the Guardians, and he'll miss at least one game. Manager Tony La Russa said the 24-year-old could require a trip to the injured list, but the outfielder remains day-to-day prior to Friday's series opener. AJ Pollock will shift to center field while Andrew Vaughn starts in left.

