Robert (groin) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Though general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday that he expected Roberts to be back in the lineup Wednesday, the star outfielder will ultimately miss out on a fifth consecutive start on account of a groin strain. The White Sox haven't indicated that Robert is dealing with any sort of setback in his recovery, but a trip to the injured list is growing likelier with each additional day that he's out of the lineup. Adam Engel will draw the nod in center field in place of Robert, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the team indicates otherwise.