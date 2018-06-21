Robert was moved to High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Robert was officially promoted from Low-A Kannapolis after going 13-for-45 (.289 average) with four extra-base hits and four RBI during 13 games with the team. Since Robert was out with a thumb injury for the first couple months of the season, he only spent a little time getting back to speed at the Low-A level after competing in extended spring training games.

