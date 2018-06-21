White Sox's Luis Robert: Officially promoted to High-A
Robert was moved to High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Robert was officially promoted from Low-A Kannapolis after going 13-for-45 (.289 average) with four extra-base hits and four RBI in 13 games with the team. He spent time at extended spring training before reporting to Kannapolis after missing the first couple months with a thumb injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Heading up to High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Playing games at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected to return in early June•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Getting reps in extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not quite ready for hitting drills•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...