Robert was moved to High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Robert was officially promoted from Low-A Kannapolis after going 13-for-45 (.289 average) with four extra-base hits and four RBI in 13 games with the team. He spent time at extended spring training before reporting to Kannapolis after missing the first couple months with a thumb injury.

