Robert will sit for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Robert had been out since Sunday due to health and safety protocols after feeling flu-like symptoms, but he continued to test negative for COVID-19 and was able to return from the injured list Thursday. He won't be asked to play two games in one day right away, but he'll likely be back in the lineup for the nightcap. Billy Hamilton starts in center field in his absence.