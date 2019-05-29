Robert went 4-for-5 with two doubles Tuesday in Double-A Birmingham's 5-4 win over Montgomery.

Robert struggled out of the gate upon moving up to the Southern League on April 30, but he's settled in nicely at the plate ever since. He's recorded a hit in all but one of his last 14 starts, batting .339 with 11 extra-base knocks over that span. The 21-year-old now sports a monstrous 1.138 OPS between his two minor-league stops this season, though he hasn't been as efficient of a base stealer (14-for-22) as the White Sox were probably hoping.

