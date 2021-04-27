Robert was placed on the injured list Tuesday with flu-like symptoms, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

He called the team's medical staff Monday night reporting flu-like symptoms and will be placed on the IL as a precaution. The team is hopeful that his symptoms will resolve quickly and he can clear the testing protocols and return to the active roster soon. Luis Gonzalez was called up earlier in the day, so he will serve as short-term outfield depth.