White Sox's Luis Robert: Out 7-to-10 days with ankle sprain
Robert is expected to miss 7-to-10 days with a sprained right ankle, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robert, who recently returned from a left knee injury that sidelined him for the better part of July, is set to miss some more time after injuring himself while running the bases Monday. The 20-year-old was slashing .400/.571/.733 with a homer and two stolen bases in August (five games) before going down. The good news is that X-rays came back negative, so he isn't expected to miss too much time.
