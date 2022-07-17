Robert (head) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Twins.
As expected, Robert will miss Sunday's contest while dealing with lightheadedness. Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth in the final game before the All-Star break.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Likely out until after break•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Removed with lightheadedness•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Posts big offensive effort Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Swats 11th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Takes seat for Game 1 of twin bill•