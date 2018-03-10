White Sox's Luis Robert: Out six weeks
Robert has been diagnosed with a moderate thumb sprain and will miss the next six weeks, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This means we won't see the toolsy Cuban outfielder make his full-season debut until late April or early May. He has generated palpable buzz with impressive batting practice sessions this spring, showing off huge raw power to go with plus speed on the bases, but we won't have a good gauge on the hit tool until he gets into game action at an age-appropriate level. He remains a top-five target in first-year player dynasty-league drafts, as he was not expected to reach the majors in 2018, even with full health.
