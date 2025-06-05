White Sox manager Will Venable said that Robert is not in Thursday's lineup versus the Tigers after a ball ricocheted off the batting cage and struck him in the head during batting practice, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Robert was not in the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday as he received a mental break, but he had been slated to play Thursday prior to the pregame mishap. However, Robert is being held out as a precaution, and he is expected back in the lineup Friday against the Royals.