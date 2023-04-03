Robert hit a solo homer in Monday's loss to the Giants.
Robert swatted a pitch over the right-centerfield wall in the eighth inning to bring the White Sox to within 7-3. The outfielder is off to a nice start in 2023 with his second homer of the year over the first five contests.
