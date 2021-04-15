Robert went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

Wednesday's ground-rule double gives Robert four two-baggers over his last five hits. He's flown under the radar thus far in 2021 with a nondescript .245/.296/.408 slash line and just one steal over 12 games. The second-year outfielder has primarily hit out of the two-hole and has reached base safely in 11 of 12 contests.