Robert went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss against the Red Sox.
Robert continues to make an impact in the bottom of the White Sox's order and has recorded three straight two-hit appearances while hitting safely in five of his last six contests. As if that wasn't enough, he also stole his second base of the campaign. The young outfielder has reached base in nine of his last 10 games and is expected to remain at the bottom of the order now that Tim Anderson is back from his hamstring injury.