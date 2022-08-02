Robert (head) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
Manager Tony La Russa did not expect Robert back until later in the week at the earliest, but he is apparently feeling good enough to suit up Tuesday night. He will not start in his first game back, but he could be ready to do so Wednesday.
