Robert (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
Robert was in the COVID-19 protocols as a precautionary measure after he reported flu-like symptoms Monday night. However, he continued to test negative for COVID-19 and will be available for Thursday's twin bill against Detroit.
