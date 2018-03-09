Robert suffered a thumb injury sliding into second base during Wednesday's spring game against the Reds, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The thumb flared up again during Thursday's batting practice session and the White Sox have officially termed Robert's issue as left thumb inflammation. He should continue to be considered day-to-day as manager Rick Renteria stated that his activity is still limited for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories