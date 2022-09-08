Robert (hand) isn't starting Thursday against the Athletics.
Robert is dealing with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Whether he's available off the bench Thursday remains to be seen, but Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
