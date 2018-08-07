White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from disabled list
Robert (thumb) returned to action with High-A Winston-Salem on Tuesday.
Robert hit the disabled list with a thumb sprain in early July, an injury which was expected to cause him to miss 4-to-8 weeks. He'll end up falling right in the middle of that time frame. In 26 games this season split between the AZL White Sox, low-A Kannapolis, and Winston-Salem, the young outfielder has his .312/.375/.419 with eight steals.
