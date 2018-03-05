White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from head injury
Robert (head) has a single in two at-bats during the month of March.
The highly-touted prospect left Thursday's game early after being tagged hard on the head, but as was initially thought, the issue was not serious at all. He's appeared in all three games since then, making it clear that he'll be fine moving forward. Robert will likely report to Low- or High-A once the regular season starts.
