White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns to action
Robert (hand) is back in the lineup at High-A Winston Salen on Friday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Robert suffered the bruised left hand last Saturday but makes his return for the Dash after a few days off. The 21-year-old is slashing a meaty .475/.530/.915 with six home runs and seven steals in 59 at-bats.
