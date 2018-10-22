White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns to Arizona Fall League
Robert (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's Arizona Fall League game.
Robert is good to go after missing a little more than a week with a minor hamstring injury. The 21-year-old prospect is slashing .286/.318/.286 with a pair of RBI and seven runs scored through five games with the Glendale Desert Dogs.
