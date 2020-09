Robert returned to the lineup Monday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 3-1 win over the Twins.

Robert's mired in a slump and was given a rest day Sunday ahead of an important series against Minnesota. He went hitless in three at-bats before an eighth-inning walk resulted in the third run. Robert's 5-for-40 with 15 strikeouts over the last 11 games.