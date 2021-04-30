Robert is starting in center field and batting second in the second game on the team's doubleheader Thursday against the Tigers.
Robert has been out since Sunday due to health and safety protocols, but he never tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, his absence will be limited to only a few games. Billy Hamilton will likely lose playing time as a result of Robert's return.
