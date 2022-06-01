Robert is starting Wednesday against Toronto.

Although Robert was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, he remained out of the lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays. However, he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup during Wednesday's matchup. The 24-year-old slashed .341/.385/.459 with three homers, a double, 13 runs, 11 RBI and a stolen base over 20 games in May and will reclaim his role as an everyday player now that he's back in action.

