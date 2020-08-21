Robert (hand) will bat sixth and play center field Friday against the Cubs.
Robert hadn't played since leaving Tuesday's game against the Tigers with a sore right hand after attempting a diving catch. His return will be a big boost for the White Sox, as he's hitting a strong .276/.330/.517 in his first 24 MLB games despite striking out in 34.0 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Could return Friday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hand X-rays come back negative•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits after dive attempt•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Continues power production•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slugs third homer•