Robert went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

Robert, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hand injury, faced Cubs' lefty Jon Lester for the first time in the second inning and launched a two-run homer. It was all the White Sox and Dallas Keuchel needed for the team's sixth straight victory. It was Robert's sixth homer in 91 at-bats.