Robert (wrist) won't play again in 2022, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert was placed not he 10-day IL with a left wrist sprain Saturday, and the White Sox will keep him sidelined for the final week and a half of the regular season. The 25-year-old appeared in just 98 games this year while battling injuries, and he slashed .284/.319/.426 with 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases. Mark Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to provide additional outfield depth for the White Sox down the stretch.