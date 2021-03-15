Robert was a late scratch from Monday's game against the Cubs due to a lower abdominal strain.
The White Sox say it was a precautionary measure, but the injury sounds like it could be more than just a day-to-day thing. He will likely go for further evaluations/tests before the team supplies any more information regarding a timetable for his return.
