Robert is dealing with a bout of left thumb soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up, but it didn't seem to bother him much when he bashed a grand slam in the eighth inning of Wednesday's Cactus League contest. Reports indicate that the issue is relatively minor, and manager Rick Renteria seemed to reiterate that. "He's got a little sore thumb so we're checking out," the skipper commented. Robert's thumb was wrapped Thursday, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.