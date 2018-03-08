White Sox's Luis Robert: Seen with left thumb wrapped Thursday
Robert is dealing with a bout of left thumb soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up, but it didn't seem to bother him much when he bashed a grand slam in the eighth inning of Wednesday's Cactus League contest. Reports indicate that the issue is relatively minor, and manager Rick Renteria seemed to reiterate that. "He's got a little sore thumb so we're checking out," the skipper commented. Robert's thumb was wrapped Thursday, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from head injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits following hard tag on head•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Invited to big-league camp•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Class-A bound next season•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Back in action•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out 7-to-10 days with ankle sprain•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...