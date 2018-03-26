White Sox's Luis Robert: Set to open at High-A
Robert (thumb) is expected to open the season at High-A Winston Salem, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Robert is out until at least late April while dealing with a moderate thumb sprain. The 20-year-old will skip Low-A ball and get his first taste of full-season action at the High-A level. He posted an impressive .310/.491/.536 line in 28 games in the Dominican Summer League last season, though he was never expected to be truly tested at that level. Robert could be a future star with plus speed and above-average power, though his hit tool remains a question. He could answer those questions with a strong performance at Winston-Salem and could be up with the White Sox at some point in 2019.
