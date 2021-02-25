Robert feels if the 2020 season were longer, he would have busted out of his September slump, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports. "I would have been able to put up better stats if the season was longer, even though I think I put up decent numbers," Robert said through a translator Wednesday.

Robert was on his way to an MVP-caliber season through the end of August, but a September swoon (11-for-81, .409 OPS) put an end to such talk. The outfielder makes a good point about the season being longer. Over the final three-game series against the Cubs, Robert went 5-for-11 then hit safely in all three postseason games (4-for-13), including a 487-foot home run. He's expected to hit in the lower third of the order, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com, as manager Tony La Russa wants Robert to earn his way to the top of the order.