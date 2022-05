Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (illness) has improved significantly and is expected to make the trip for the three-game series in Toronto, which begins Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on May 24, but he's expected to rejoin the active roster this week. Robert could be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Blue Jays if he's able to continue ramping up without experiencing too much fatigue.