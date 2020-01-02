Play

Robert agreed to a long-term contract extension with the White Sox on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal is worth $50 million over six years with two club options, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Robert advanced to Triple-A Charlotte in 2019, where he played well with a .297/.341/.634 slash line and 16 home runs over 47 games. The 22-year-old should be on the major-league roster for Opening Day, and he'll likely serve as the primary center fielder for most of 2020.

