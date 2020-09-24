site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-luis-robert-sitting-thursday-amid-slump | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting Thursday amid slump
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Robert is not in Thursday's lineup against Cleveland.
Robert's rookie of the year campaign has careened off the tracks, as he is hitting .086 with 30 strikeouts in 20 games this month. Jarrod Dyson is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read