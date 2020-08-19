Robert (hand) will sit Wednesday against the Tigers.
Robert left Tuesday's game with a hand injury after attempting a diving catch in the seventh inning, but he escaped with nothing worse than soreness after an X-ray came back negative. The issue is evidently serious enough for him to sit for at least one game, with Adam Engel getting the nod in center field. It's not yet clear when he's expected to return.
