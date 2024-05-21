Robert (hip) will begin playing in Arizona Complex League games on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert has been on the shelf since April 6 due to a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain, but he now appears to be ready to test his hip in a competitive environment. The plan is for him to remain at the White Sox's complex in Arizona through the weekend before officially beginning an assignment with one of Chicago's minor-league affiliates next week. The team has not revealed how long they expect the 26-year-old outfielder to remain on assignment, but it's likely he returns to the Sox sometime in June.