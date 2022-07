Robert went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Twins.

Robert took Emilio Pagan yard in the fifth inning to record his ninth homer of the season. Robert has three multi-hit performances in his last four starts, during which he's tallied four RBI and five runs scored. While his power production has been a bit disappointing, Robert has still delivered 11 stolen bases, 40 runs scored and 42 RBI across 65 games this season.