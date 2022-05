Robert went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Robert tallied two separate RBI singles prior to taking Dylan Coleman yard in the eighth inning. He has six home runs on the season, and this effort marked his sixth multi-hit effort in his last 10 starts. Overall, Robert is hitting .301/.338/.472 with 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases across 130 plate appearances.