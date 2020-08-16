Robert went 2-for-5 with a walk, double and a solo home run across both games of the team's doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Robert collected his sixth double of the season in the final frame of the first contest. However, he waited until the second game to go yard, taking Jake Woodford deep in the third inning for his third home run of the season. Robert hadn't homered in his last 12 games and had hit just .200/.289/.250 while striking out 38 percent of the time entering Saturday's contests. Even so, Robert has maintained a .282/.341/.474 line with 11 runs scored, 10 RBI and four stolen bases across 85 plate appearances this season.