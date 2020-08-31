Robert went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run Sunday against the Royals.
Robert was quiet throughout the series finale but came through when it mattered. He came to the plate with two runners on base in the bottom of the tenth inning and launched his ninth home run of the season to win the game. After a slow start from a power perspective, Robert has hit seven of his nine long balls in his past 12 starts. Overall, he's hitting .291/.339/.581 with 22 RBI and 20 runs scored across 128 plate appearances.