Robert is slated to open the 2019 season at High-A Winston-Salem, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Roberts finished the 2018 campaign with the affiliate, managing a .244/.317/.309 slash line while striking out in 26.4 percent of his 140 plate appearances. The White Sox will want to see him find some sustained success in the Carolina League before advancing him to Double-A Birmingham.