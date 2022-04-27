White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert continued to feel "a little discomfort" with his groin while moving side to side, which is why the outfielder isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Manager Rick Hahn said a day earlier that Robert was on track to put an end to a four-game absence Wednesday, but that ultimately won't materialize after the 24-year-old didn't feel 100 percent during his most recent workout. La Russa reiterated Wednesday that Robert won't be cleared to rejoin the lineup until he's able to do all baseball activities without discomfort, so a stint on the injured list could still be in the range of outcomes for the star outfielder. Adam Engel will draw the start in center field Wednesday and is expected to serve as the primary option at the position if Robert misses additional time.