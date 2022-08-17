site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still out of lineup Wednesday
Robert (wrist) isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros.
Robert is out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game due to a sprained left wrist but remains day-to-day for now. Adam Engel will take over in center field and bat eighth.
