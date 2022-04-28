Robert (groin) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

AJ Pollock will pick up a start in center field in place of Robert, who will be on the bench for the sixth game in a row while he continues to experience groin discomfort. Given that the groin issue has lingered for several days, Robert likely would have been placed on the injured list already in most instances, but the depleted White Sox appear prepared to wait out his absence while the team remains without two of its other top hitters in Yoan Moncada (oblique) and Eloy Jimenez (hamstring).