Robert (groin) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert exited Thursday's game against the Guardians with what was called a minor groin strain. He didn't play at all during the weekend series against Minnesota, as reports from Friday indicated would be the case, but the fact that he's still not ready to go following Monday's off day is a potentially worrisome sign. He's yet to be placed on the injured list, however, and the White Sox demoted center fielder Adam Haseley on Tuesday, which could indicate that Robert is expected to return shortly. Adam Engel will handle center field Tuesday.