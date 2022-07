Robert went 3-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in a 7-0 win over the Guardians during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 24-year-old continues to swing a hot bat, and the multi-hit performance was Robert's fifth in his last 10 games -- a stretch during which he's batting .317 (13-for-41). The surge has boosted Robert's slash line on the season to .290/.323/.438 with 11 homers, 11 steals, 45 runs and 49 RBI through 71 contests.