Robert went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and run scored in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Robert's speed led to the White Sox's first run of the season. He stole third base with two outs then came home on a wild pitch. The center fielder picked up where he left off in the Cactus League where he stole six bags and was caught once. He had nine swipes over 56 games in the shortened 2020 season, so 20-plus steals is a real possibility.