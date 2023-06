Robert went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Angels.

Robert has showcased his power for much of June, as he's smacked 10 homers across 21 games. However, on Thursday he also showed off his speed by swiping two bags to bring his season total to six. Robert was sidelined by hamstring and hip issues early in the campaign, so he may become more active on the basepaths as the season progresses -- assuming he can avoid any additional injuries.