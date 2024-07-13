Robert went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

Robert stole a base in the fourth inning and then added an RBI single and a steal in the sixth. The outfielder has struggled to fully get going this year but has stolen seven bases and homered twice in 11 July contests. On the season, he is hitting .222 with 11 homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and 10 steals over 174 plate appearances.